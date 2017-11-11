Annual Enrollment Period underway for Medicare recipients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Right now, it’s time for Medicare recipients to think about their insurance coverage for 2018. The Annual Enrollment Period for 2018 started October 15th and wraps up December 7th.

The AEP means anyone with original Medicare or a Medicare Plan can change their health insurance coverage. Medicare can be confusing and plans change from year to year. For example, insurance companies can change their doctor and hospital network, their drug formulary and even exit counties.

It’s important for people on Medicare plans to research their options and understand their coverage before the December 7th deadline. In many cases, you’re locked into your plan for the following calendar year after that date. VIVA Medicare is ready to help you understand those plans.

As far as options go, you can choose between a Medicare Supplement and Stand-alone Part D plan or a Medicare Advantage plan, which is what VIVA offers. That covers hospital, medical and prescription drugs all in one plan. Many times Medicare Advantage plans have low affordable premiums and include services above what Medicare covers.

So what should you be looking for when enrolling in a plan? Find out if your doctors and medications are covered, will you have coverage if you travel outside the coverage area (VIVA has urgent and emergency coverage anywhere in the U.S. and world), is it easy to get my questions answered before and after enroll (live person at VIVA), and how happy are current members on the plans being reviewed (VIVA has been rated the highest in member satisfaction per the Medicare and You handbook for the past 8 years)?

Here in Alabama, VIVA Medicare recently expanded into three northwestern counties for 2018 (Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin) in addition to the 24 counties it already serves. The VIVA Medicare network includes 60 hospitals and more than 7,000 doctors and providers across the state.

Medicare recipients should visit www.medicare.gov to review all of their coverage options. You can find the health plan choices by zip code, the health plans’ Medicare quality ratings and their monthly premiums, copays, deductibles, and the network of hospitals, doctors and other providers from whom you can seek care.

Recently, VIVA Medicare was named one of the country’s best Medicare Advantage plans, the only Medicare plan in Alabama to make the prestigious 2018 U.S. News & World Report ranking. VIVA’s ranking is based off the overall quality score it earned from Medicare.

For 2018, VIVA Medicare earned 4.5 out of 5 stars from Medicare on its Medicare quality performance, the first and only Alabama-based health plan to achieve the distinction. The score is based on 48 different quality measures that illustrate everything from customer service to how well the health plan helps its members stay healthy.

If you’d like to become more educated on Medicare and all the options available, call 1-888-830-VIVA(8482) or click here to ask questions or schedule a meeting. VIVA is the only insurance company with retail locations, Health Cafe’s, around the state where you can speak with someone face to face.

In Birmingham, VIVA offers four retail locations: Hoover at 1550 K Montgomery Hwy (next to Ellis Piano), at Princeton Hospital in Professional Bldg. 3, the corporate office in downtown Birmingham and at the Shops of Grand River in Leeds.