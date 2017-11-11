Google Maps reveals Disney’s hiding place for Millennium Falcon

(WCMH) — It takes more than a few shipping containers to hide the Millennium Falcon from the prying eyes of die-hard Star Wars fans.

An aerial image from Google Maps shows the Star Wars ship parked near a golf course across the highway from Longcross Studios, about 25 miles west of London. The ship is surrounded by shipping containers, in an apparent effort to shield it from curious onlookers. It is, however, still visible in an updated Google Maps photo.

According to SFGate, several high-budget films have been filmed at Longcross, including “Thor: The Dark World,” “Skyfall,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

“The Last Jedi” hits US theaters on December 15.

(choose the satellite view)