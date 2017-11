LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after two people were shot Friday night in Leeds.

Leeds PD tells CBS 42 a double shooting happened on Weaver Ave around 10:45 p.m. Reports from the scene say multiple shots were fired in front of Walmart. Neither person struck by gunfire is thought to have life-threatening injuries.

Leeds Police ask anyone with any information about the shooting to call their department.