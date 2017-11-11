Protestors, supporters show at Roy Moore speech denying allegations

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — This Saturday, Roy Moore addressed recent sexual assault allegations during a Mid-Alabama Republican Veteran’s Day Event.

Moore took time from his speech to deny the allegations.

“I have not provided alcohol beverage, alcoholic beverages beer or anything else to a minor. I have not been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone, these allegations came only 4 and 1/2 weeks before the generally election on December 12th,” Moore said. “Isn’t it strange after 40 years of constant investigation people have waited for four weeks prior to the general election to bring the complaints? That’s a coincidence that’s an intentional act to stop a campaign.”

Protestors gathered outside of the event to voice their displeasure with Roy Moore.

“I believe the women who have come forward,” Lisa Wilenhold said. “I think Roy Moore should not be our next senator.”

Some Republicans tells CBS 42 they are sticking with their candidate.

“I still whole heartily support Judge Roy Moore. I feel like the allegations have come up very suspiciously, extremely close to an election that may change the landscape and the senate at this point,” said Lori Gilson

The special election between Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones is scheduled for December 12.