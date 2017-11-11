Two people pulled from Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been hospitalized after getting pulled from a burning house in Birmingham, according to the city’s fire department.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a scene at the 3400 block of 31st Place North around 2:47 p.m., where engine 13 was able to quickly pull an occupant from the home. The firefighters on the scene quickly discovered another person was inside the home, and was able to control the blaze by 3 p.m.

As of now, both victims have been transported to the hospital, and there is no word on their condition.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.