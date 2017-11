CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman police are on the scene of a double shooting on the 1800 block of Cottonwood Drive.

At around 4 p.m., officers responded to the residence where a stepfather and stepson were involved in a domestic dispute. According to Lt. Bates, the stepfather was shot and pronounced dead at the scene and the stepson was airlifted to UAB Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

