Suspect arrested in fatal Hobson City shooting

HOBSON CITY, Ala. (WIAT)– Tavarrius Breon Lucas ,24, has been arrested and charged for murder in a late night shooting, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 10:20 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call that a man had been shot outside of a residence on Bradford Street in Hobson City. Deputies arrived to discover a deceased man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Sheriff’s Investigators were able to gather that the victim and suspect began arguing at a party. That argument then turned into a shooting.

Lucas’s bond and court date are pending. The name of the victim is being held until the coroner has notified all of the family.