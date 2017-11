NEW YORK (WIAT) — Famed attorney Gloria Allred says she and a new accuser who alleges Roy Moore sexually assaulted her as a minor will hold a press conference Monday afternoon.

According to the release from Allred’s office, she and the new accuser will speak in the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Allred says the woman wants to state what she alleged Moore did to her without consent.

CBS 42 will stream the press conference live right here at 1:30 p.m. Central Time.