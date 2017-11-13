Former UA running back Sherman Williams talks about his latest book ‘Crimson Cowboy: Peace Between the Lines’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sherman Williams was an Alabama Crimson Tide Football running back who played on the 1992 national championship team. But, some bad decisions led Williams to serve 15 years in prison.

Now, he’s using the highs and lows of his life to help others avoid similar pitfalls.

Williams is out with his second book titled Crimson Cowboy Peace Between the Lines, which is based on the story of his life.

The athlete turned motivational speaker is currently doing tours where he is speaking to youth groups.

Williams joined us this morning to talk more about his journey and his new book.

You can keep up with Williams by following him on Twitter or Instagram. For more information about his book, visit crimsoncowboy.com. To learn more about his nonprofit Palmer Williams Group, visit the website here.