Iron Bowl 2017 to air on CBS at 2:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 25

Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley, left, runs the ball against Auburn defensive back Tray Matthews during the first half of the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The rivalry game between the Tide and Tigers will air this year on CBS!

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face off against the Auburn Tigers on Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the game here on CBS 42.

This year’s game should be a good one; Auburn will take on LA Monroe on Nov. 18, and Alabama will play Mercer before they face off in the Iron Bowl; the two teams are coming off wins from this past weekend where Auburn knocked off Georgia, and Alabama narrowly won against Mississippi State.

After the Iron Bowl, CBS 42 will have special coverage of the game on the CBS 42 College Football Saturday Post Game Show, so stay tuned!

