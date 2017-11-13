BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For some people the holiday shopping season has already begun. Retailers have lined their stores with Christmas decorations before the Thanksgiving holiday.

That begs the question, is Christmas arriving too early?

Just last week, Magic 96.5 switched over from variety music to non-stop Christmas music.

It’s an annual tradition that’s been going on for decades.

Recently, a clinical psychologist has come out to say listening to Christmas music too early in the holiday season may trigger stress.

The morning show hosts at 96.5 say Christmas music just seems to have a way of uplifting people.

“It’s our job to make people happy, it really is, people get in a good mood we’ve had a terrible year of terrible tragedies around the world and this is a time when you think back on simpler times. You hear Bing Crosby or Nat King Cole things that are happening today didn’t happen during those times,” said Rob Conrad with Magic 96.5.

The station has been receiving messages and calls asking for the switch since October.

The Tampa Bay Times asked retailers when they start playing their Christmas music and found that some start more than two months before the holiday.

Target and other big retailers will start their Christmas music on Black Friday, which used to be the traditional start of the holiday shopping season.

“We haven’t had thanksgiving yet, so the holiday I don’t know it’s kind of being diminished a little bit because it’s like Halloween was all of like two or three weeks ago like it’s like poof its Christmas,” said shopper Tylan Hallmark.

Regardless if it’s too early or not, the National Retail Federation is already projecting holiday sales to increase by about 4% this year.