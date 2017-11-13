Man arrested after reportedly groping girl at Trussville Wal-Mart

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been taken into custody on multiple charges after groping a teenage girl, according to a release from Trussville Police.

Brent Lee Higginbotham, 25, is being charged with one count each of 1st-degree Sexual Abuse by Force and 2nd-degree Sexual Abuse. The charges stem from an incident where Higginbotham reportedly grabbed a 14-year-old girl at a Walmart on 5919 Trussville Crossings Parkway.

Higginbotham’s bond has been set at $15,000. Trussville Police thanked the public for calling in details of the suspect, and the media for sharing photos of the suspect and his vehicle for helping to quickly resolve the situation.