BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on I-20/59, according to Captain Watson with Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

Watson tells CBS42 News that a couple was in a car when the man jumped out and was struck by another vehicle. As emergency services work to clean up the wreck, I-20/59 has been completely shut down at the Tallapoosa exit.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.