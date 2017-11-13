Mountain Brook council to consider development

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) – The Mountain Brook city council will hold a public hearing tonight about a possible condo development in the Overton Road area.

Many residents have expressed concerns about the traffic this development could add to the area. They created a petition to stop the development and estimate that about 1,000 people have signed. They plan to speak at the council meeting tonight.

Councilman Billy Pritchard said the council is aware of the concerns, and he knows they will have to take a lot of factors into consideration before moving forward on the development.

“A lot of the factors we typically consider are compatibility within the neighborhood, whether it fits within the master plan that we have for particularly the village areas like Overton Village,” he said.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. at Mountain Brook City Hall.