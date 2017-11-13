Officials on the scene of crash involving train and car in Argo

ARGO, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials are working to clear up a collision between a train and a car in Argo, according to those at the scene.

The crash took place off of Argo Parkway, and those at the scene tell CBS42 News that the train had been stopped as people worked to clear it up.

According to Officer Wells with Argo Police, the driver of the vehicle tried to beat the train, and he faces non-life threatening injuries but was still transferred to the hospital with pain.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

