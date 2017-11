(WIAT) — National collections week for Operation Christmas Child is here!

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization. According to the Samaritan’s Purse site, their mission is to provide shoeboxes for people to fill with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies for children affected by war, poverty, natural disasters, etc.

