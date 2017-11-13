SNL Mocks Alabama In Opening Sketch

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Saturday Night Live (SNL) is known for using current events for comedy. Saturday, November 11th, SNL had Alabama in its crosshairs.

The long-running late-night television show made fun of Roy Moore, Jeff Sessions, and the state as a whole.

The show begins with Mike Pence, played by Beck Bennett, and Roy Moore, played by Mikey Day. The actors quickly begin poking fun at Alabama and continue to throughout the sketch.

“Voters in Alabama will never elect someone who’s had relations with a minor,” says Pence.

Moore responds to Pence, “You sure about that?”

Pence says, “No. Alabama is quite a place.” He later tells Moore, “It’s hard to convince people that you aren’t into young girls when you dress like Woody from Toy Story.”

As the dialogue continues, Pence tells Moore he needs to do the right thing. Moore responds, “All right. If everyone thinks I did it, I’ll marry her.” Moore is seeking Senate seat once held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“I’m Alabama, but you – you, sir, are too Alabama,” said actress Kate McKinnon playing AG Sessions.