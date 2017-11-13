Teenage girl killed in Jefferson County hunting accident

By Published:
Police Tape

ADGER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 15-year-old girl has passed away after an accident involving a firearm, according to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at a report of a shooting in the area of Valley Ford Road and Buford Road around 5 p.m. on Monday, according to the release. Upon finding the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities transported her to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Information at the scene indicated that the teen and an adult family friend were on a youth hunt at the location, and as they prepared to leave the girl climbed out of the tree stand. As the friend passed her rifle down, it discharged and struck the teen.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS42 News that their investigation is pointing towards the death being an accident.

