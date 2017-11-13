Tuscaloosa PD needs help identifying Rama Jama burglary suspects

By Published:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects who they believe broke into Rama Jama and stole a safe.

On October 29th, officers noticed a broken window at the business in the 1000 block of Paul Bryant Drive while on patrol. Officers discovered that a safe containing an undisclosed amount of money had been stolen.

Officers have released these photos taken from security footage of that day.

If you have any information that can help identify these individuals, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.

