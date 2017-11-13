Wife of Coaling murder victim wants justice for her husband

COALING, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect accused of murder in Tuscaloosa County is in custody.

David Mitchell turned himself into authorities Monday morning. Investigators believe he shot and killed 27-year-old Christopher McCrory.

Brittnie McCrory says she wants justice for her murdered husband. Brittnie had been married to Christopher for 10 years, and the couple had three young children. She is angry and wants alleged killer David Mitchell punished.

“I don’t know him, but I want justice served and he should be made to pay for what he did for taking another person’s life,” Brittnie said.

McCrory was shot in his chest at his home on Aimee Drive in Coaling on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Captain Gary Hood from Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit told CBS42 News that Mitchell pulled the trigger and is the killer.

Brittnie McCrory is heartbroken.

“It is a tragedy,” McCrory said. “That is my husband, and I love him with all I have, and that is my children’s dad, and they look up to him and now he is not here.”

Captain Hood says Mitchell went to the home in Coaling because of a family dispute. Hood told CBS42 that Mitchell’s son and victim’s niece, who used to be in a relationship, got into a heated argument on Facebook. After Mitchell arrived at the house, he eventually got into a dispute with Christopher McCrory and Hood says he pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

“They were messaging each other on Facebook messenger threatening each other and the argument escalated and threats made,” Hood said. “We believe Mitchell and four others drove to the residence for a fight.”

“He was a great dad, a wonderful dad and his kids loved him and he loved his kids and I know that,” McCrory said. “He was a great husband and he is loved by very many people.”

Mitchell is in jail on a $150,000 bond. He was already on probation for another charge.