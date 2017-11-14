Alabama back at No. 1 in College Football Playoff Ranking

GRAPEVINE, TX (WIAT) – A major shakeup in the 3rd College Football Playoff ranking of 2017. The Crimson Tide are back at No. 1, after being ranked No. 2 the past two weeks. Auburn jumped four spots to No. 6 after beating top-ranked Georgia 40-17 Saturday.

Joining Alabama in the top-4: No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Miami and No. 4 Oklahoma. Undefeated Wisconsin is fifth. The top-4 teams will meet in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Day.

With its win over Georgia, Auburn could become the first two-loss team to ever make the playoff, if they win-out. The Tigers face LA-Monroe Saturday before taking on Alabama in the Iron Bowl. The winner of that will play Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.