BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council Tuesday voted 5-4 to refer the fiscal year 2018 budget to their next Committee of the Whole meeting, which will take place in December.

Click here to view the proposed budget for FY 2018. Mayor-elect Randall Woodfin will be sworn in on Nov. 28.