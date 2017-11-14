Birmingham Fire and Rescue battling blaze at home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A fire at a two-story residence is being currently fought in defensive mode, according to Captain Watson with Birmingham Fire.

Everyone made it out of the home at 29th Street Southwest and Walnut Street, which is currently producing smoke which people have seen throughout the city. Birmingham Fire reports that they are currently fighting the fire from outside the home as they do not wish to risk anyone getting hurt.

