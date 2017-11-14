Brighton Firefighters quickly control blaze at Marathon gas station

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) –- Brighton Fire officials are investigating a gas station fire that happened late Monday night.

According to Fire Chief Tony Marable, crews responded to a call of a fire at the Marathon gas station in the 3700 block of Huntsville Avenue a little after 11 p.m.

Crews saw smoke coming from the rear of the building when they arrived. They were able to get the fire under control quickly.

The gas station was opened at the time, but there are no reports of any injuries at this time. There was minimal damage mostly caused by smoke.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.