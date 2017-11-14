Budget, crime-fighting initiatives to be addressed at Birmingham city council meeting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham city councilors will have to decide what to do about the city’s budget, just weeks after saying they didn’t want to address the budget until mayor-elect Randall Woodfin took office.

Mayor Bell’s budget has found its way onto Tuesday’s city council agenda.

Just three weeks ago, city councilors agreed to delay voting on the 2018 fiscal year budget until after Woodfin takes office.

The fiscal year started on July first.

Without an approved budget the city is operating based on the prior year’s spending.

Mayor Bell’s proposed $428 million operating budget was presented to the council back in May.

At that time, there was some back and forth between the mayor and city council over several budget items.

City council will also look into formally accepting two grants from the Department of Justice to help fight crime.

The city will look to accept $298,517 for Birmingham Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.

On top of that, the city will accept $700,000 for the Smart Policing Initiative.