Cullman County offering church safety class

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – More than a week after a deadly church shooting in Texas, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is offering tips on how churches in Alabama can stay safe.

The Sheriff’s Office will offer a church safety class tonight at Temple Baptist Church. It starts at 6 p.m. The CCSO has hosted similar events over the past two years on a smaller scale. But they decided to expand after the shootings.

“We had already had a firearm safety class planned that day, so we just changed it to church safety,” Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said. “That way we could hit the mass of people, our citizens, that wanted to come and attend to help answer any questions that they may have or give them knowledge of what’s out there for their churches.”

But the event will provide help beyond Cullman County. Gentry expects guests from all over Alabama. He’s even heard from people in California, North Carolina and Ohio who are interested. He expects at least 700 guests total. Instructors will teach about church security, situational awareness and the creation of church safety teams.