Gardendale community offers prayers for beloved crossing guard injured while working in her yard

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) – Members of the Gardendale community are praying for a beloved crossing guard as she recovers from her injuries.

Hazel Butts is well-known for her 50 years of service in Gardendale.

She is now recovering from a head injury after she fell while working in her yard. Her son, Mike Butts, tells CBS42 that Hazel is now at a rehab facility and is making great improvements.

Neighbors say Butts volunteers for the police department and throughout the community. She retired last year and was honored for her hard work by the city council. They renamed Ash Avenue After her, calling it Hazel’s Way.

We’re all hoping for Hazel’s speedy recovery.