BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer family has started a GoFundMe to help cover the funeral expenses of a loved one.

26-year-old Quinton Sims was killed in a shooting on Dartmouth Avenue on November 7th. The family says he has been at Faith Chapel Memorial and they are hoping to have his funeral by this weekend.

If you would like to donate money for Sims’ funeral expenses, click here to go to the donation page.