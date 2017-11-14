Grandview Heart Health: Cardiologist saves woman from amputation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS42 Community) — Imagine being told that one of your limbs had to be amputated. That is what happened to Rhonda Burts who was told she had to have her big toe amputated if a serious chronic wound did not heal.

After a referral from her podiatrist, she landed under the care of Doctor Jimmie Dotson at Grandview Medical Center. Dr. Dotson knew that restoring circulation to her toe was the key to helping the tissue repair itself.

“You’re born with three arteries below the knee. Two of her arteries were completely blocked and we opened both of them up and saved the toe,” Dotson said.

Dotson is a interventional cardiologist at Grandview Medical Center and says he absolutely loves his job.

“I’m just a glorified plumber. If you have blockages, I open them up. It’s very gratifying. This is why I chose to go into this field. I’m a cardiologist, but I love saving limbs. It’s hard work, but it’s so gratifying. You can’t beat it,” said Dotson.

To patients like Ms. Burts, Dr. Dotson does life changing work.

“When he told me, he said, ‘Ms. Burts, I think I can help you. I can save it.’ Immediately, I said, ‘Thank you, Jesus!’ And then I had to hold back the tears because my prayers had been answered.”

The heart care team at Grandview Medical Center can also help you live a long and healthy life. Visit http://www.grandviewhealth.com/cardiac-care to learn more.