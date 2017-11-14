Gus Malzahn Speaks to Media after season altering win

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn changed its season last Saturday by dominating rival Georgia, and thrusting the Tigers back into contention for the College Football Playoff.

While many of the Auburn family are looking ahead to next week’s Iron Bowl, head coach Gus Malzahn says this isn’t the time to take a week off.

“I mean our mindset is to get better and our mindset isn’t to put the breaks on anything.” Said Malzahn “I mean this is about us it’s about a season in the moment and getting better and keeping our momentum”

Auburn will fact Louisiana Monroe Saturday, for one final tune up before facing arch-rival Alabama.

We have to be mentally focused even extra harder.” Said Auburn Wide Receiver Ryan Davis “Because everybody else talking about iron bowl iron bowl but iron bowl don’t matter if we don’t win this game.”

Auburn and La. Monroe will kick off at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 18th.