Oak Grove High School teen identified as victim killed in hunting accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — 15-year-old Alyssa Scott was identified Tuesday morning by the county coroner as the victim killed in a hunting accident Monday evening.

Scott was a student at Oak Grove High School. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived at a report of a shooting in the area of Valley Ford Road and Buford Road around 5 p.m. on Monday. Upon finding the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities transported her to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Information at the scene indicated that the teen and an adult family friend were on a youth hunt at the location, and as they prepared to leave, Scott climbed out of the tree stand. As the friend passed her rifle down, it discharged and struck the teen.