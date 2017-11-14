Thompson HS Marching Southern Sounds set to perform in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabaster’s own will be marching in the streets of Pennsylvania this Thanksgiving.

The Thompson High School Marching Southern Sounds band is scheduled to perform in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade.The parade noted as the oldest in the country will be televised.

The Marching Southern Sounds Director, Jon Bubbett, submitted an application last December. The band was chosen out of many across the country.

Bubbett says the band will participate in events in New York City and in Philadelphia, along with the parade performance. He says they are rehearsing more than ever for this performance.

For more information on the Marching Southern Sounds, visit their website here. For more information on the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, click here.