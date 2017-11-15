A Backseat Conversation with Mayor-elect Randall Woodfin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 got unfiltered access to the man who will soon govern the Magic City in an exclusive “Backseat Conversation”.

We met mayor-elect Randall Woodfin at his downtown office and took a ride through Birmingham to get a look at some key areas. While on our ride, Woodfin was honest about his views of the city.

The Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport was the first stop on our trip. I asked what Woodfin wanted the first impression of Birmingham to be for visitors who fly into our airport.

“I want them to see that this is a place where they can do business,” Woodfin said. “I want them to see that this is a place where they can raise and have their family. And I want it to be a place where, when they leave, they say I want to come back.”

As we traveled away from the airport, we stopped through the first neighborhood visitors would see on their way to Interstate 20/59. Woodfin was not happy about what he saw.

“What I see here is unacceptable.”

We also got a chance to talk about the city’s crime and violence. The mayor-elect says this is a problem that we cannot become numb to.

“We can never, ever get to a place where there’s a murder and we just go on about our business.”

Woodfin says the homicide rates should be treated as a crisis.

The incoming mayor says he is working to make transparency a big part of his administration. He says he wants to move on some of the city’s missed opportunities.

“If you use the stadium or the dame as an example, I’ve made it so clear, this will not be something that we talk about for four years,” Woodfin said. “We will do it or we will move on and talk about something else.”