AL.com publishes report with new accuser who claims Roy Moore groped her in 1991

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — AL.com Tuesday received correspondence from a law firm representing The Foundation for Moral Law, its president Kayla Moore and Senate hopeful Roy Moore, but that didn’t stop them Wednesday afternoon from publishing a new account alleging sexual misconduct from another Gadsden woman, who claims Roy Moore “pinched” her bottom in 1991.

According to the story from AL.com’s Anna Claire Vollers, Gadsden woman Tina Johnson alleges she was in then-attorney Moore’s office on Third Street in Gadsden with her mother. Vollers wrote Johnson was 28, unemployed and in a difficult marriage headed toward divorce when she went to Moore’s office with the intent to sign over custody of her 12 year old son to her mother, as her mother reportedly hired Moore to handle the custody petition.

Johnson reportedly told Vollers, “He kept commenting on my looks, telling me how pretty I was, how nice I looked. He was saying that my eyes were beautiful. I was thinking, can we hurry up and get out of here?”

According to the AL.com report, Johnson alleges Moore came around his desk and sat on the front of it, inches from her–so close she could smell his breath. She claims Moore asked her about her two young daughters at the time, and that it made her feel uncomfortable when he asked about their eye color and if they were as pretty as she was.

Johnson further alleges to AL.com that once the papers were signed, she and her mother got up to leave, and after her mother walked out the door, Moore came up behind it and grabbed her buttocks.

“He didn’t pinch it; he grabbed it,” Johnson alleged to Vollers.

Johnson also told AL.com she told her sister years later about how uncomfortable made her feel, and AL.com reports her sister told them she remembers having that conversation.

CBS 42 obtained the custody petition filed in 1991 by Johnson’s mother Mary Katherine Cofield; it was signed by Roy S. Moore, with an address listed as 924 Third Avenue, Gadsden.

Vollers wrote in her report that Johnson reached out to AL.com earlier this week about the allegations.