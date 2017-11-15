Doctors hope digital pills will help gather patient data

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Technology can play a role in many areas of your life. Soon it may play at part in your medication.

The FDA has approved the first digital pill. It works with a patch and contains a sensor that can provide doctors with information about how often patients are taking their medicine. Doctors are still testing it out, but they hope it will help them serve their patients better by gathering more data on how they use their medicine.

“(It’s) very, very important to see if the patient maybe isn’t taking their medicine,” Dr. Colleen Tobe-Donohue, a physician with Bookwood Baptist Health, said. “Why aren’t they taking their medicine? Is it causing issues? Are they not sleeping? Are they feeling disruptive with the medication? If they take it, do they feel that it’s working for them?

The technology is still being tested, and there are some concerns. Some people are worried about patient privacy, but patients have to sign consent forms to participate. Tobe-Donohue also worries that the product might not be consistent.

“I would worry would there be lapses in information,” she said. “Would there be a sensor issue? Would the patch not stick? Would the pills have limited data or days where you don’t get that data? So learning curves on the brand side.”

But she hopes that the benefits will ultimately outweigh the drawbacks.