Headstone placed for unidentified infant killed in 1982

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — A memorial headstone was placed Wednesday in Columbiana City Cemetery for an infant discovered at a landfill in 1982. After 35 years, cold case investigators are still looking for clues about the infant’s death.

A small group of people — mostly law enforcement — gathered for a ceremony at Columbiana City Cemetery Wednesday. A new headstone has been placed in the pauper’s section for an unknown infant. The inscription reads “Baby Doe, November 1982”

“Even though Baby Doe did not get held in this life by someone — she ended up in the dump — she has been held by law enforcement and investigators for all these many years,” said Reverend Donny Acton, Chaplain for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Baby Doe was found in November 1982 by bulldozer operator Johnnie Lemley in a Shelby County landfill.

“The baby was found in the debris field for a Columbiana city trash truck,” said Shelby County Cold Case investigator and Reserve Deputy Jim Dormuth.

According to newspaper articles published at the time, the driver said he saw the child’s nose, ear and little hand sticking out of the waste.

An autopsy determined the child was born alive. She weighed about 10 pounds and had blonde hair, according to a Shelby County Reporter article published a month later.

“This is a human being who was found in the landfill and she deserves to be acknowledged and recognized,” said Dormuth.

He said the headstone they placed doesn’t actually mark the little girl’s grave, but they believe it’s nearby.

“Her grave site was unmarked and unrecorded so we don’t have a body to work with,” he said, adding that finding her would be challenging because of the many other unmarked graves in the same area.

He said he’s hoping the headstone and today’s service will inspire someone to come forward with information.

“There’s probably one or more people here who knows something about the events of that time,” said Dormuth.

“God is The giver of all life, and since God is the giver of all life we think this is a treasured possession. She may be lost in this world, but she is found.”

The headstone was donated by Shelby Granite in Calera, Alabama. The owner Chris Matherson said he hopes the investigators find some answers.

“I told them on something like that, we’d be more than happy to donate a marker for basically an unknown grave since we don’t know the name of the baby … Hopefully that will work and generate a little bit of stir among the community — find out something. It’s something that’s pretty old and needs to be resolved,” said Matherson.