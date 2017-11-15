Moundville family claims someone shot their dog

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT)-Moundville Police are investigating a possible animal cruelty case in Hale County. A family living in the downtown area thinks someone shot their dog. The animal has recovered from its injuries but the pets owners are still concerned.

Melinda Roycroft wants to know why anyone would want to hurt her dog Copper. Roycroft says it’s happened three times in the past six weeks in her backyard. She thinks someone is possibly using birdshot from a shotgun to shoot her dog.

“I want them caught and I want to know why they are doing it. And I want them punished because that is animals cruelty in my opinion. He hasn’t done anything to hurt them, so why would you want to hurt him” Roycroft said.

The weekend of November fifth was the last time the family noticed more wounds on Copper, so they contacted police who are investigating. Chief Toby Banks says his department will not tolerate animal cruelty.

“The dog appears to have been shot from some sort of round, we are not sure what yet. Nobody has called about shots fired, we’ve canvassed the area and talked with neighbors and nobody has heard nothing or anything or any gunshots” Banks said.

Melinda Roycroft says each time her dog has been injured she and her daughter were not at home. She just wants to know why this continues to happen.

“It is really upsetting because we don’t have any enemies and we are good people. The dog hasn’t done anything, and I don’t understand why you want to hurt someone who has not done anything to you”.

Moundville police officers are asking anyone in the public who has any information about this case to call them.