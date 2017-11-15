Nick Saban gives final update before Senior Day against Mercer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the media before the Crimson Tide’s final home game against Mercer Saturday. Being the final home game, it will also be Senior Day, and it’s a day that doesn’t make Saban happy.

“I never look forward to this day when seniors get recognized in the stadium,” Saban said. “They’ve been great ambassadors and representatives of the university, so, I’m really proud of this group and what they’ve been able to do, and they’ve had to overcome adversity at times, especially in this season.”

Saban also offered an update on two of Alabama’s linebackers who are thought to be lost for the season.

Terrell Lewis and Christian Miller is in what they call the functional phase of rehab. but not really medically cleared to play,” he said. “As they go through this continued work on the field and so forth, at some point in time, I guess they’ll get medically cleared.”

