Northport Firefighters conduct annual turkey frying safety demonstration

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT)-Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means thousands of football fans will descend upon the plains to watch the two rival teams battle it out for the Iron Bowl game.

A huge part of the Iron Bowl Thanksgiving game weekend includes tailgating and cooking lots of turkey dinners. Thats why Northport firefighters spent the morning demonstrating what can go wrong when cooking a turkey outside in a fryer.

Captain Roger Potter says a few simple tips can make a big difference.

“If you plan to cook your turkey in deep fryer make sure you cook it at least thirty feet away from any structure. Every year 600 homes are destroyed as a result of cooking turkeys outside” Potter said.

Northport Fire Rescue and Publix teamed up again for the 5th Annual Turkey Frying Gone Wrong. The event took place Wednesday morning at Publix Super Market at Northwood Crossings off McFarland Boulevard in Northport.

It only took just a few seconds for a frozen turkey to catch fire after being dipped by firefighters in hot oil. The fire department does the demonstration every year to show folks what can go wrong. Captain Potter is urging shoppers to purchase turkeys that have already been cooked in advance.

“Just go and buy your turkey already deep fried, we want people to know that even though you might think your taking all the precautions you can, we promote buying it from a professional and let them do the actual turkey fry”.

$ 15 million dollars worth of property Damages happens every year as a result of cooking turkeys outdoors.

“It is going to save you time, save you money and it might also save your insurance claim and a hospital visit also”. Captain Potter says 60 people a year are injured and taken to hospitals after they were hurt cooking frozen turkeys.