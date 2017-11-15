Politico: Doug Jones holds double-digit lead over Roy Moore in new poll

By Published:
In this July 28, 2017 photo, the Capitol is seen during a heavy rain in Washington. Harvey has scrambled the equation for Congress as lawmakers return to Washington Tuesday. Having accomplished little in the first six months of the year they now face a daunting workload, but the immediate need to send aid to help Texas and Louisiana recover from the massive storm damage takes center stage, and pushes other disputes to the side. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(WIAT) — Democratic Senate Candidate Doug Jones holds a substantial lead over GOP candidate Roy Moore in a new poll, Politico reports.

The publication obtained portions of the results of a poll that was conducted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee which had Jones leading Moore at 51 to 39 percent.

The poll was reportedly conducted between Sunday and Monday. The National Republican Senatorial Committee publically dropped out of a fundraising agreement with Roy Moore on Nov. 10 after multiple women came forward with sexual assault allegations.

RELATED: NRSC removed from fundraising agreement with Roy Moore

Moore has previously led Jones in nearly every poll, some by at least double digits. However, after allegations surfaced, Opinion Savvy released a poll showing that Jones and More were tied.

RELATED: Poll: Alabama Senate race tied after sexual allegations against Roy Moore

The Senate Special Election is scheduled for Dec. 12.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s