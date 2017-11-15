Roy Moore campaign set to hold 4 p.m. press conference in Birmingham

By Published:
Chief Justice Roy Moore of the Alabama Supreme Court addresses a Pro-Life Mississippi and a Pastors for Life pastors luncheon in Jackson, Miss., Friday, Jan. 17, 2014. Moore told the attendees that he cannot separate his faith from his job as chief justice and continues to oppose abortion and same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Senate Candidate Roy Moore’s attorney is set to speak at the Republican Party headquarters today at 4 p.m., according to a release from the campaign.

Phillip L. Jauregui is set to speak on the recent allegations against Moore, according to the release. Jauregui has previously served as counsel of record for Judge Moore during the Ten Commandments and traditional marriage cases, and also served as campaign chairman for Moore’s 2000 campaign for Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

The headquarters is located at 3505 Lorna Road.

