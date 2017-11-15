Senator Richard Shelby calls allegations against Roy Moore “disturbing”, announces write-in plan

By Published:
In this Monday, June 1, 2015 photo, Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., center, steps off the Senate subway on Capitol Hill in Washington, as debate continues in the Senate on renewing the Patriot Act. Five-term Alabama Sen. Five-term Alabama Sen. Shelby faces off Tuesday, March 1, 2016 with four challengers in the Republican primary that will be the first test of if a surly voter mood will have any impact on down-ballot races. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(WIAT) — Senator Richard Shelby has voiced his intention to write in a “distinguished” Republican from Alabama in place of Roy Moore after allegations of sexual assault have come out against the candidate, according to Shelby’s Communications Director Blair Bailey.

CNN first reported Shelby’s intention, which was later confirmed by Bailey. At this time, it is unclear who Shelby intends to vote for instead of Moore, though speculation centers around U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

CBS42 will bring you more information as the story develops.

