Senator Richard Shelby calls allegations against Roy Moore “disturbing”, announces write-in plan

(WIAT) — Senator Richard Shelby has voiced his intention to write in a “distinguished” Republican from Alabama in place of Roy Moore after allegations of sexual assault have come out against the candidate, according to Shelby’s Communications Director Blair Bailey.

CNN first reported Shelby’s intention, which was later confirmed by Bailey. At this time, it is unclear who Shelby intends to vote for instead of Moore, though speculation centers around U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

CBS42 will bring you more information as the story develops.