Son of Moore accuser speaks of “hurtful” social media reaction to Beverly Young Nelson

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The son of the latest woman to accuse Roy Moore of sexual misconduct told CBS 42 that he’s been hurt by comments on social media from people doubting his mother’s claims.

Beverly Young Nelson spoke to reporters during an emotional news conference with her attorney Gloria Allred this week in New York.

Nelson claimed Roy Moore tried to sexually assault her decades ago when she was a teenager.

Her son, Spencer Harris, said it was difficult to watch from hundreds of miles away.

“It was really sad for me to kind of see her on TV, just breaking down like she did,” said Haris.

Harris said he spoke to his mother last night after she returned to Alabama.

Nelson told news outlets that she spoke up only after other women told The Washington Post that they were pursed by Moore as teenagers.

Now that his mother has told her story, Harris called her brave. He said he’s been hurt by comments he’s read online from those who doubt what she said.

“Seeing the comments of everybody calling her a liar and even cussing towards her really hurt me and that was just really hurtful,” said Nelson.

Moore has denied Nelson’s allegations and said he did not know the accuser. In a press conference on Tuesday, Moore’s attorney called the authenticity of the reported signature by