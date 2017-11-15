Thanksgiving Recipes from the CBS42 Morning Team: Art Franklin’s banana pudding

(WIAT) — We are a little more than a week away from Thanksgiving, so the CBS 42 Morning News crew decided to share their favorite Thanksgiving dishes!

I kicked things off with my award-winning Banana Pudding. I won the Real Men Cooking Contest in Atlanta twice with this banana pudding recipe. It was also featured on a catering company’s website for orders during the holidays.

My recipe is a family secret, so I can’t reveal the ingredients. But I can say, make sure your eggs are room temperature, use evaporated milk and not whole milk, and add white chocolate drizzle on the top to give it more of a gourmet taste and texture.

I love the morning crew so much that I got up early just to make some for everyone.

