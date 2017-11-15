Winter Weather Awareness Week in Alabama

We know…we’re only half way through November, but that’s not too early to start thinking about preparing yourself, your home and your family for winter weather. The Deep South can get rocked by all kinds of weather this time of year, but the type that we don’t usually get ready for is winter weather. And we should; the last several years have brought a white Christmas, Snowpocalypse and Snowmaggedon. We’re going to take a look back at these events and give you some information that will help you get ready for these types of winter events. We always preach preparedness when it comes to severe weather, but being prepared for snow, ice and bitter cold should also be at the forefront of your mind this time of year.

Complete list of winter weather preparedness tips and information from the National Weather Servce.

**Winter weather event summaries provided by the National Weather Service, Birmingham.**

January 19, 2008 – Snowfall across Central Alabama is hard to come by, and it takes a perfect combination moisture and cold temperatures to produce it. Even when it becomes likely that all of the ingredients will be in place for snow, it is usually quite difficult to pinpoint what areas will get the most snow, and how much each area will get. The signs for a potential winter weather event on Saturday, January 19th, started to come into focus earlier in the week. Some computer models predicted very heavy snow for North Alabama, while other models predicted somewhat smaller snowfall potential farther to the south. Once again, the big questions would be: 1) How far north would the really deep moisture needed for snow get, and 2) would the cold air from an advancing arctic air mass reach the state before the precipitation moved out?

March 1, 2009 – In the early hours of Sunday morning, March 1st, precipitation being wrapped around a low pressure system to the east of Central Alabama began to move into the northwest counties of Marion, Lamar and Winston. Shortly after it began to rain, another strong upper level trough pushed arctic air into the state. The combination and timing of the cold air and moisture created the largest area-wide snow event since 1993. Snow began falling in the western counties around 2 AM and spread across the state throughout the morning hours. Some intensification of the upper level low was seen later in the morning, which allowed for some of the eastern counties of Alabama to see upwards of 5 inches of snow.

Christmas Day Snow, 2010 – A surface low in the Northern Gulf of Mexico along with an upper level disturbance moving southeastward from the Great Plains contributed to an observation of heavy snowfall on Christmas Day, 2010. The snowfall blanketed much of Northern and Central Alabama. Some locations saw the first White Christmas on record, while others just missed out on a White Christmas.

January 9-10, 2011 – On the morning of Sunday, January 9th, a low pressure system formed in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Texas coast. This low pressure system traveled parallel to the Gulf Coast throughout the day on Sunday and into the day on Monday before moving over the Florida Panhandle and off the Atlantic Seaboard Monday night. Even though the system weakened as it moved eastward, it brought moisture across Central Alabama, where cold temperatures were already in place from a cold front that had moved through Friday and Saturday, the 7th and 8th of January.

January 17, 2013 – During the overnight hours of Wednesday, January 16th, a strong upper low pressure system began moving eastward across Mississippi. Deep gulf moisture combined with the cold core of the system and cold air being pulled in from the north led to a classic snow setup for parts of the Deep South. Rain quickly turned to snow across portions of Mississippi during the overnight hours Wednesday. After dropping several inches of snow across Central and Eastern Mississippi, the system crossed into Alabama on the morning of Thursday, January 17th. The first reports of snow came out of Pickens, Sumter, and Lamar Counties shortly before 7 AM. The rain/snow line quickly progressed eastward across Central Alabama through the day, with the snow ending in the east by 6 PM. When all was said and done, generally 1 to 3 inches fell across the northern half of the state, with locally higher amounts of 4 to 5 inches also reported.. Thundersnow, a very rare occurrance here in the South, was observed with the heaviest snow band as it moved across Tuscaloosa, Walker, Jefferson, and St Clair Counties.

January 28, 2014 – The Gulf Coast and Atlantic Coast States were impacted by a rather significant winter storm during the period of January 28-30, 2014. Central Alabama had it’s encounter with the system on Tuesday, January 28th, when freezing rain and snow fell across much of the area.

The snow event on Tuesday, January 28, 2014, really began two days earlier on Sunday the 26th. On that Sunday afternoon, it was nearly unfathomable that conditions were going to be so radically different in just a mere 48 hours. Temperatures were near 60 degrees in the northern sections of Central Alabama, while further south, it was even warmer with temperatures rising into the middle 60s in the Montgomery area. This led to the first forecast problem, the warmer ground and especially the warmer road temperatures.

As we went into Monday, a major change was taking place as yet another arctic front was headed south across the area. Most of the region warmed rapidly during the morning through the mid afternoon hours, but just a few hours after sunset most locations had dropped well into the 20s with really dry air diving southward. In fact, several dew points registered in the negative digits. This drier air only served to re-enforce the already problematic forecast by making it difficult to determine exactly how long it would take to moisten the atmosphere on Tuesday. The issue of just how far north the winter precipitation would fall was also a huge concern considering the extrememly low dew points that were in place across portions of the area.

By early Tuesday, it was apparent that a lot of moisture was moving into the area, and those negative dew points were quickly rising. Meanwhile, the surface temperatures were dropping in conjunction with the heavy precipitation, and most surface temperatures were struggling to get past 20 degrees! This caused huge forecast headaches because the atmosphere had moistened so quickly that snow up north and sleet and freezing rain south were already beginning to reach the ground several hours earlier than anticipated. The next forecast issue was the colder than forecast surface temperatures that were allowing the snow ratios to be nearly 20:1, almost unheard of in Alabama. (Typically snow to liquid ratios are around 10:1 in our part of the country.) Thirdly, even though there was a lot of dry air across the northern half of the state, the snow rates were just heavy enough to allow snow to accumulate further north than originally forecast. Finally, and the worst impact of all – those warm temperatures from Sunday and early Monday allowed the first layer of snow to melt on contact and refreeze as a sheet of ice on all the roadways in the 20 degree weather. This led to all of the traffic nightmares across the entire area and people being stranded for many hours Tuesday!

In the end, Alabama State Troopers responded to 731 vehicle accidents across the state during the period Tuesday through Friday (Jan 28th-31st). Sadly, there were nine deaths attributed to accidents that occurred due to the icy road conditions. Snowfall totals across Central Alabama ranged from zero in the far northwest to 2-3 inches in a corridor from Chilton County northeast to Randolph County. Prior to the snowfall, some counties in the southeast half of the state reported up to 0.25 inches of ice accumulation.

February 12-13, 2014 – An extremely complex weather system brought a unique double snowfall event to Central Alabama on February 11th and again on February 12-13th, 2014. The setup began as an arctic cold front moved across the area on Monday, February 10th. The cold front brought temperatures from the 60s (previous weekend) down to near or just above freezing by Tuesday morning. As moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moved northward to coincide with the colder temperatures during the morning hours on Tuesday, most of Central Alabama experienced a cold rain, while areas along and just south of Highway 278 saw a changeover to sleet and snow. Interestingly, a heavy band of snow formed right along Highway 278, where several inches of snow fell across Marion and Winston Counties in the northwest and Northern Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee Counties in the northeast. The moisture from the first event quickly exited to the east into Northern Georgia by the mid morning hours on Tuesday.

February 25, 2015 – On Wednesday, February 25, 2015, many Alabamians experienced one of the largest snow storms on record as over 12 inches of snow were unofficially measured along the Highway 278 corridor in Marion County. In addition, much of the northern two-thirds of the state saw snow during the afternoon and evening hours of the 25th, with totals of 1 – 2 inches near Interstate 20 increasing to 5 – 12 inches further north to the Tennessee state line. The highest unofficial measurement came from Guin, Alabama, with 12.7 inches.

January 6, 2017 – On Friday, January 6, 2017, much of Central Alabama received a mixed bag of wintry weather ranging from freezing rain to sleet to snow. The largest accumulations of sleet and snow occurred mainly near and south the Interstate 20 corridor. The highest amounts were observed in Tuscaloosa and Jefferson Counties where up to 1.5 inches of sleet and snow fell.