BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT)– The National Weather Service and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency have designated this week as Winter Weather Awareness Week. This is because even though severe winter weather may not happen every winter, Central Alabama is still no stranger to snow, ice, and extreme cold events.

Now is the time to have a plan in place. For more information and tips visit: https://www.weather.gov/bmx/outreach_wwaw2017