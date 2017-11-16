ALEA issues missing senior alert for woman last seen at church in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WIAT) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for your help in finding 72-year-old Charlotte Russell.

Russell may be suffering from a condition that can impair her judgement, troopers tell CBS 42.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants, a white and black blouse, and carrying a multicolored cane at First Baptist Church in Decatur, Alabama around 5:50 pm on 15 Nov 2017. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Charlotte Russell, please contact the Decatur Police Department at (256) 341-4600 or call 911.