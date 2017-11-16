Brighton Police searching for missing 1-year-old child

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Brighton Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing infant, according to a release from ALEA.

Christopher Carrizal, Jr. is a 1-year-old child with brown eyes and brown hair who was last seen wearing a sweater and gray pants on Thursday. Carrizal could possibly be in the company of his biological father, Christopher Carrizal, Sr.

Carrizal was last seen driving a white 1997 GMC Savana with an Alabama tag reading 5344AW5.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact the Brighton Police Department at 205-425-8934 or call 911.