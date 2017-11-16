Chelsea man gets lost ring back after Facebook post

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) – A Chelsea man who lost his ring in Gulf Shores last week is getting it back thanks to a woman’s generosity over social media.

Jonathan Hensley and his girlfriend, Kaleigh Slaughter, spent some time walking along the beach Thursday picking up seashells. When they started driving back to Chelsea, Hensley realized he didn’t have his ring. He thought he had “probably the same chances of winning the lottery” of getting it back again.

“The beach, it tends to wash away pretty much anything,” Hensley said. “I didn’t think a little ring would get embedded in sand and be able to find it again.”

Shortly thereafter, Gulf Shores resident Kathy Sims also was walking along the beach looking for seashells when she stumbled across the ring. She posted pictures of it on Facebook. After three days and thousands of shares all across the country, Hensley and Slaughter saw it. They reached out to Sims, who has mailed the ring back to them.

“I’m extremely thankful for that because a lot of people don’t do that nowadays,” Hensley said. “They’ll see a ring and think, ‘Hey I can try to make some money off this,’ and try to pawn it off. But she took the time to try to find the owner.”

Hensley is a volunteer firefighter, and the ring had a firefighter emblem inscribed on it, along with the date the couple met and their initials. The couple is thankful for Sims’ generosity and for social media.

“The power of social media is amazing to think about,” Slaughter said. “It never would have occurred to me that this would ever happen.”

The couple expects to have the ring back in the next few days.