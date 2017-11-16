Community invited to listening and learning tour

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- Birmingham City School’s Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring wants to hear from people in the community. She is kicking off a community listening and learning tour. The tour will kick off Saturday, November 18th at Lawson State Community College beginning at 10 a.m.

A spokeswoman for the Superintendent says it is the hope of Dr. Herring that a large section of the community will attend these meeting.

The full schedule is:

Saturday, November 18, 2017, 10:00 a.m., Lawson State Community College, Ward Building

Monday, November 20, 2017, 5:30 p.m., Huffman High School

Monday, November 27, 2017, 5:30 p.m., Washington K-8 School (Se Habla Espanol)

Thursday, November 30, 2017, 5:30 p.m., Parker High School

Monday, December 4, 2017, 5:30 p.m., Jackson-Olin High School

After the tour ends, all of the collected input and information will be synthesized and categorized. The district will then look at how to use the information as part of a comprehensive strategic plan.